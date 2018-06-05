Moi Girls High School Principal sent on early retirement

Moi Girls high school is set to be headed by new management after the government in drastic measures sent packing the entire board of management.

The school’s principal Jael Mureithi has also been forced out through early retirement while the parents and teachers association has been disbanded.

The measures come following a rape incident at the institution on Saturday night. In the mean time parliament is demanding the installation of CCTV’s in school to ensure security of learners.

The government has further cracked the whip on the security personnel ordering for an overhaul following a quality assurance report that revealed security gaps.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



This comes as MP’s demanded extra security measures in schools.

The new measures also specify teachers registered under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will handle extracurricular activities.

Subordinate staff at the institution will also be subjected to fresh vetting before the school re-opens on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education has also sent out a warning to private and public schools against employing teachers who are not registered with the TSC.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed also defended the move by investigative agencies to have five male teachers and subordinate undergo DNA tests as well as the decision to demolish illegal structures around the school