Moi girls school Nairobi closed over rape allegations

Moi Girls High School, Nairobi, has been closed for one week following alleged rape of students at the institution on Friday night.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, made the announcement on Sunday morning after holding a second meeting with the school management at the institution.

The CS also said the government will conduct a security assessment at the institution, adding that they will use the incident to formulate a security policy for schools countrywide.

She, however, said investigators need more time to probe the incident, vowing to ensure all those responsible are brought to book.

Meanwhile, Naiorbi women’s MP @ EstherPassaris says the school will be secured after this incident and vowed to ensure students at Moi Girls School Nairobi are safe from sexual harassment.

Adding that the lapse is security is unacceptable.