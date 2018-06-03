Moi girls school Nairobi closed over rape allegations

Written By: James Rono/Claire Wanja
383

Detectives have launched investigations as the students claimed to have been raped by an outsider
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Moi Girls High School, Nairobi, has been closed for one week following alleged rape of students at the institution on Friday night.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, made the announcement on Sunday morning after holding a second meeting with the school management at the institution.

Also Read  President Kenyatta bats for TVETS, Tech, Digital jobs

The CS also said the government will conduct a security assessment at the institution, adding that they will use the incident to formulate a security policy for schools countrywide.

Also Read  Uhuru eulogizes National Assembly Speaker’s mother

She, however, said investigators need more time to probe the incident, vowing to ensure all those responsible are brought to book.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Meanwhile, Naiorbi women’s MP says the school will be secured after this incident and vowed to ensure students at Moi Girls School Nairobi are safe from sexual harassment.

Also Read  Govt to offer new incentives to manufacturers, says President Kenyatta

Adding that the lapse is security is unacceptable.

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR