Moi Girls School students are Monday engaged in a series of activities including prayer service, as well as school games.

This comes a day after the school welcomed back its students after being hit by a defilement case last week.

Students are also expected to be taken through guidance and counselling session after one of their own, a Form 2 student was allegedly defiled by an unknown individual.

Women from Kibra constituency have also taken to the streets to demonstrate over the defilement claims at the school.

Security has been beefed up at the institution with investigations still on-going to establish the rape allegations that have tainted the school’s image barely months after it was rocked with a fire incident that left nine students dead.

The re-opening also came at a time when a new board of management at the school was installed.

The new board is made up of senior officials drawn from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission.

The school Principal Jael Mureithi opted for early retirement on Tuesday last week after the defilement allegations.

Last week also saw Chaos break out as police moved in to destroy kiosks and temporary structures along the Moi girls’ high school Nairobi perimeter wall.

However, the demolition was met with resistance from traders and residents of the neighbouring Kibera slums, leading to running battles with police.