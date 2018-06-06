Mombasa Port enhances regional trade facilitation with new developments

The Port of Mombasa is poised to facilitate even more trade within the region after recent infrastructural improvements, acquisition of new equipment and improved collaboration drastically boosted port efficiency and cargo throughput.

The port is now one of the best-equipped in the continent, with the container terminal boasting of 13 Ship to Shore Gantry Cranes (STS), 50 Rubber tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) and 78 Terminal tractors.

According to the Uganda Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Bageya Waiswa, traders in Uganda have realized increased growth in their businesses following initiatives implemented by Kenya Ports Authority such as Single Customs Territory that has reduced time taken by cargo between arrivals in Mombasa and transportation to Kampala.

“Due to port expansion programme in Mombasa, the Authority now handles ships of up to 6000 Twenty Foot Container Equivalent (TEUS) capacity. This has significantly increased economies of scale consequently lowering the cost of doing business in the entire region,” noted Waiswa.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In 2017, Uganda contributed 82.3 per cent of the total transit cargo through Mombasa port as compared to 73.2 per cent in 2013 – a 9.1 per cent increase.

In a speech read on behalf of KPA’s top management during the 2018 stakeholders meeting in Kampala, the General Manager, Corporate Services, Edward Kamau attributed the improved port performance to increased collaboration between key relevant government agencies and transport infrastructural developments.

“We have adopted an inter-agency approach where we closely collaborate with all cargo interveners to proactively find solutions to emerging issues. To demonstrate this, Kenya Railway, which is part of this Inter Agency mission has showcased how the SGR and the utilization of the ICD Facility not only would save a distance of 500 kilometers but benefit Ugandan business,” said Kamau.

Equally, KPA has expanded the KPA Inland Container Depot Nairobi’s annual capacity from 180,000 TEUs to 450,000 TEUs. Since commissioning the facility in December 2017, freight service from Mombasa to Nairobi carrying have grown five-fold with 5 daily freight trains increasing number of TEU’s from an initial 108 TEU’s to 540 TEU’s.

KPA has also accommodated the regional customs officials such as the Uganda Revenue Authority, Rwanda Revenue Authority, Burundi Revenue Authority, South Sudan Revenue Authority and Tanzania Revenue Authority for the clearance of Transit cargo, in line with the requirements of the East African Customs Management Act.

Enhanced security of transit cargo between Mombasa and regional destination has also encouraged more traders to use Kenya as a preferred tributary to the hinterland. This is after a special police unit was formed in to escort cargo on the Northern Corridor.

The officers have been working with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to ensure security of goods transported on the corridor through electronic tracking of Cargo. The officers are linked into the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS), connecting with Rwanda and Uganda. RECTS allows authorities in Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya to jointly and electronically track and monitor goods along the Northern Corridor from Loading (Departure) to destination within Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. This has also contributed to reduced transit time as approved transit cargo trucks have to deal with less police stops.

The General Manager observed that the ICDN faced initial teething challenges but outlined the measures taken to streamline operations at the ICDN.

Amongst the measures taken is the introduction of specialized customer care desk and call Centre to engage directly with customers, implementation of a 24/7 working schedule to enhance fluidity of ICD operations and the introduction of smart gates to quicken cargo off take from the depot.

In 2017, a total 6,590,095 million tons were imported into Uganda via the Port of Mombasa. The Kenya Ports Authority sees the new developments at the port and Uganda’s quest to improve infrastructural bottlenecks as timely trade catalysts.

The Port of Mombasa remains the most well connected in the region, with over 33 shipping lines calling and providing direct connectivity to over 80 ports.

Meanwhile the Kenyan delegation is set to hold a similar stakeholders’ forum tomorrow in Kigali, Rwanda.

The delegation paid a courtesy call to H.E Mr. John Mwangemi, the Kenyan Ambassador Rwanda at his Kigali office

Tell Us What You Think