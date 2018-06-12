Moraa aims for top spots in Under-20 World championships

Last year’s IAAF World U18 silver medalist Nelly Moraa will be seeking to replicate her previous glittering exploits to finish among the top three during the upcoming World Under-20 championships set for Finland early next month.

Eighteen year old Nelly Moraa, a student at Mogonga Secondary School in Kisii County fondly known as ‘Kisii Express’ who defied the chilly weather conditions at Kasarani stadium to emerge the overall winner in the 400 metres race, revealed the worthy opponents in next month’s World Under-20 championships would be Jamaica and Brasil.

In the 1500 metres men’s race World U-18 gold medalist George Manangoi, who emerged runner up during the final today behind newcomer Justus Soget, attributed his poor finish to the injury he got during the Rome Diamond league meeting but he is hoping to reap big in Tampere.

Team Manager Evans Bosire is optimistic the Kenya team will sparkle.

A total of 27 runners who were selected to represent the country at the World Junior Championships, will report to camp on the 20th of this month and travel on the 7th of next month a head of the event slated for 10th-15th July 2018, in Finland.