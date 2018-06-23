MP accuse KANU elected leaders of belittling DP Ruto

Pokot South MP David Pkosing has hit out at his Tiaty counterpart William Kamket for allegedly fanning a revolt against Deputy President William Ruto.

Pkosing alleges that the Tiaty lawmaker is being used by KANU to tilt the 2022 Uhuru succession politics in favor of Gideon Moi.

Pkosing’s accusations coming as a section of Mount Kenya leaders vowed to unite the region to consolidate its political base.

Kamket has remained unequivocal on his support for Gideon who is engaged in a supremacy battle for the control of Rift valley with the Deputy President.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The latest point of friction between the two political camps is the proposed lifestyle audit, where KANU allied lawmakers have challenged the DP to take the lead when Government officials undergo lifestyle audits.

This even as political leaders from Tharaka Nithi, Meru and Embu Counties resolved to form a political and economic block in an effort to strengthen the regions political might.

Christened the “KATHWANA DECLARATION” the leaders said they will use the block to drum up support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The development coming as the ongoing purge on corruption continues to gain support.