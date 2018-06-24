MP Arama supporters demand for his immediate release

Drama unfolded outside Railways police station in Nakuru after supporters of detained Nakuru town West MP Samuel Arama stormed the facility demanding his release.

The legislator was forced to spend cold nights at the police cells after he was arrested on Friday over alleged 60 million shillings land fraud.

The scenes at the Railway police station in Nakuru on Sunday morning brought business in the town to standstill with the supporters of the MP saying his arrest is an attempt to settle political scores.

The protestors accused the police of attempting to intimidate their leader by denying him bond which is a constitutional right.

Earlier Nakuru town East MP David Gikaria had visited the MP acknowledging that efforts to secure his release had proved futile.

Arama who was seized last Friday night in Nakuru town by detectives from the ethics and anti-corruption commission is accused of colluding with officials at the lands registry in Nakuru to fraudulently acquire a private piece of land.

The director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji has already approved charges against the legislator with Arama set to face 6 counts in court for abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and uttering a document with intent to deceive tomorrow.