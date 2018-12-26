MP to present question to IEBC to pave way for referendum

Cherangany Member of Parliament (MP) Joshua Kuttuny has revealed that he is preparing to present a question to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pave way for a referendum.

Kuttuny also said he will appear before the building bridges team to present a memorandum and opinion for an inclusive government.

The MP says he wants a constitutional review to do away with the presidential system of governance in Kenya which he claims is a risky model.

He says he prefers a system that creates an all-inclusive government and establishment of a very vibrant opposition.

He said there is need for a structure to be created where the leader of official opposition sits in parliament and becomes an alternative government.

The MP was accompanied by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati who said his commission is ready for a referendum.

He said that up to now the commission has not received any referendum question to process.

The IEBC Chairperson said the referendum question can be submitted through a popular initiative where people collect signatures on various issues and present one million signatures with a referendum bill or through the parliamentary process.

The two spoke at Saiwa National Park Wednesday during the Saiwa Safari walk campaign to conserve the endangered Sitatunga Antelope at the national park.

