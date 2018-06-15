MP wants light aircrafts abolished from public transport

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi wants the Government to abolish light and small aircrafts from public transport following a recent air crash that left 10 people dead.

Amisi said that the aircrafts are unable to withstand the changing weather condition in the country especially in mountainous regions hence endangering the lives of passengers.

Speaking in Kitale town during the burial of two victims of the Fly Sax Aircraft that crashed at Aberdare hills, Amisi said accidents involving planes could be avoided if such measures are taken.

The MP noted that aviation agencies could have noted the changing weather patterns. He faulted the manner in which the rescue operation was handled.

Amisi said that some lives would have been saved had the Government through relevant ministries acted faster to locate the plane that had lost communication with the control tower.

Fiji Ambassador to Kenya Mosese Tikoitoga regretted to have lost the missionary Sakaraia Mataka and his son Paul Mataka who was only 16 years.

The Ambassodor said the missionary left Fiji for Kenya ten years ago and has helped in peacekeeping during his missionary work that has seen an improvement of bilateral relationship between Kenya and Fiji.

He said the government of Fiji will continue giving support to missionaries from the country to African countries.

A representative from the FlySax Air services said that the company will compensate the affected family noting that they are together with them in mourning since they also lost two staff.

The two acquired Kenyan citizenship for missionary work ten years ago.

Meanwhile, First Officer Jean Muthoni Mureithi has been buried in Nyeri. The 25-year-old first was eulogized as beautiful, brainy and determined whose greatest love was being in the sky.

Area MP Gichuhi Mwangi called for proper investigation to establish the cause of the Fly SAX plane crash in the Aberdares.