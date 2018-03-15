MPs accuse Iranian envoy of involvement in undiplomatic practices

A diplomatic row is in the offing between Kenya and Iran after a section of MP’s accused the Iranian ambassador Hadi Farajvand of being involved in undiplomatic practices.

The Parliamentary Defense and Foreign Affairs committee claims the ambassador is compromising key government officials to secure the release of two terrorists of Iranian nationality serving in Kenya prisons.

The committee members led by Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tongi claim the Iranian ambassador to Kenya Hadi Farajvand is using his portfolio to allegedly promote the interests of terrorists.

The MPs allege the ambassador has been attempting to subvert the justice system by compromising key government officials to secure the release of two Iranian terrorists serving in Kenyan jails.

“Innocent Kenyans working at the Iranian Embassy, Iranian investors seeking to invest in our country and Kenyan businessmen working in partnership with their Iranian counterparts have brought to our attention complaints of the ambassador who has been extorting and intimidating them under the cover of diplomatic immunity” the MPs said.

Ahmad Abolfathi and Sayed Mansour were arrested in June 2012, charged and convicted for smuggling explosives into Kenya.

The MPs say attempts by the Iranian ambassador to push for the release of convicted terrorists’ risks ruining the good relationships between Kenya and Iran.

The Foreign Affairs committee members also allege that the Iranian ambassador has been extorting money from Iranian and Kenyan investors who call on his office for facilitation.

The ambassador according to the legislators has gone rogue while enjoying diplomatic immunity from the ministry of foreign affairs.

The MPs now want the ministry of foreign affairs to address itself to the allegations against the Iranian ambassador.

“We therefore intend to summon the Cabinet Secretary for MFA to provide answers as to why we are being treated to such a circus and whether we are becoming a banana republic. Where terrorists and their agents can use diplomatic cover to threaten and intimidate Kenyan citizens” the legislators said.