MPs urge Government to set up special cancer centers

Members of the National Assembly have challenged the Government to deal effectively with contraband foods in the country which they fear may be attributed to increased cases of cancer.

The MPs want the Government to set up special cancer centers amid calls to Kenyans to go for early screening.

It is disappointing according to the MPs that many Kenyans have resorted to expensive ways of treating cancer instead of prevention.

MPs Gladys Wanga [Homabay] and Francis Waititu [Juja] both cancer survivors have said many Kenyans are traveling to India for specialized treatment while others can’t afford.

Waititu indicated that 10 percent of members of parliament are seeking treatment in India due to cancer.

The MPs said that many Kenyans are dying not because of cancer itself but the stigma associated with it in the society.

They were paying tribute to the late Migori Senator Ben Okello Oluoch who succumbed to cancer at a city hospital.

The MPs described Senator Okello who initially worked for KBC’s dholuo service and Ramogi FM respectively as a humble and staunch football supporter.

Minority Leader John Mbadi challenged universities to conduct extensive research to establish causes of increased cancer while Seme MP Dr. James Nyikal called for early screening especially for breast cancer.

On his part Kiminini MP Dr. Chris Wamalwa asked the Government to move with speed in deploying Cuban doctors who include oncologists to various hospitals to ease pain among patients now that the court has dismissed a case that challenged the move to hire them.

Elsewhere, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation has defended its decision not to acquire rights to broadcast the ongoing FIFA world cup in Russia.

KBC management appearing before the National Assembly committee of information and communication pointed out the deal offered by FIFA did not make business sense hence the decision to opt out.

In defending its decision, KBC pointed out the deal proposed by a private entity which had acquired the rights to air only 32 matches out of the 64 matches was not viable.

At the same time the management urged MP’s to intervene in the matter.

At the same time KBC revealed it will open up five new studios countrywide as part of the studio mashinani initiative at a cost of 55 million shillings.

The project is aimed at enhancing availability of accessible recording studios and self-employment opportunities for artists in the country.