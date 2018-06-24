Mudavadi calls for judicial inquiry on contraband sugar

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi is now calling for the constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry into the dumping of contraband sugar in the country.

Mudavadi says the ongoing investigations may not yield meaningful success unless the Country adopts a more proactive approach in the war against contraband.

It has been one of the most controversial subjects in recent days, the crackdown of contraband sugar claimed to be laced with poisonous metals. And as the debate intensifies, Mudavadi alleges that the complicity of some government officers has made it almost impossible to win the war on graft and counterfeits.

The Amani National Congress leader now wants a judicial commission appointed to inquire into security threats posed by the dumping of contraband in the country.

Mudavadi argues that squabbles among investigative agencies in the ongoing probe will only complicate matters rendering investigative efforts fruitless.

In his proposal Mudavadi wants the Commission to investigate the Public Health Board, the Sugar Directorate, local sugar firms, the Treasury, the Kenya Bureau of Standards, the Kenya Ports Authority and the Executive.

The ANC leader spoke even as Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange called on the government to remain firm in the war against corruption saying the vice is costing the country a fortune.

The crackdown on contraband sugar has in the recent weeks gathered momentum amid varied opinions on calls to have licenses of companies dealing in the illicit trade cancelled.