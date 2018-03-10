Mudavadi: NASA didn’t sanction President Kenyatta-Raila meeting

NASA coalition co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi, Saturday dismissed the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga saying the meeting was not discussed through the NASA structures and Memorandum of Understanding.

Mudavadi said the meeting between the two leaders was an agreement between two individuals.

Addressing the press in Mombasa, Mudavadi said the coalition was rooting for a constructive dialogue on matters national interest and not talks between two individuals.

He however said the NASA family remains committed to changing Kenya for the better.

Meanwhile, Thirdway Alliance Party Leader, Ekuru Aukot, has welcomed the the move by the two leaders, saying it will help guide the national conversation on issues affecting Kenyans.

