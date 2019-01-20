Mudavadi wants building bridges initiative to be all inclusive

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi wants the Building bridges initiative to also include other political leaders for it to have a national appeal.

Mudavadi claimed the way the initiative is currently structured focuses on only two leaders, the President and the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Building Bridges Initiative team has three month remaining to submit its comprehensive advice on among other plans to end hostilities among Kenyans after General elections.

Speaking after attending a church service at the Lord’s Grace Centre, Outering road, Mudavadi said the initiative should be all inclusive.

The ANC leader is further rooting for a parliamentary system of governance with a powerful Prime minister if the country embarks on the proposed referendum.

Mudavadi in the meanwhile called for caution on the proposal to arm private guards in the wake of terror activities saying the idea should be backed by a legal framework.

Meanwhile, Embu leaders have called on the Embu County Members of Assembly to work with Governor Martin Wambora and end political wrangles between the executive and the assembly.

Led by nominated MP Cicily Mbarire the leaders said that the political differences witnessed in the county may derail development.

Speaking during the burial of the strongest man in Africa Conrad Njeru alias Tigar Power in Makengi Runyejes constituency, Mbarire asked the leaders to use the opportunity they have been given by the Embu residents to bring development to them.

Mbarire who contested for the Embu gubernatorial seat in the last election but defeated by Governor Wambora during jubilee nominations said that she decided to embrace the handshake with Wambora in order to give him time to work for Embu residents and asked the MCAS to follow suit.

Wambora who was present in the burial distanced himself from the debate on the wrangles in the county.

The Embu MCAS have been complaining that the governor has not been respecting the decisions they make in the assembly.