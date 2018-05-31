MultiChoice launches Talent Factory Academy targeting film, TV creatives

MultiChoice Africa has launched a Talent Factory Academy that targets aspiring young film & TV creatives.

Students in the programme will be provided with skill sets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo says there have been very little investments in the creatives sector despite the huge economic potential.

The continents film and television industries have not developed at the same rate as other industries on the continent, with the sector being relegated to the fringes of the mainstream economy.

It is on this backdrop that MultiChoice Africa is targeting to put young talented creatives through a 12 month programme at various MultiChoice Talent Factory academies.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Eric Odipo says the Film Academy programme will exploit untapped talent that can generate employment.

The Talent Factory Academy students will be provided with skill sets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

The programme will take place at three regional MTF Academies based in Kenya for East Africa, Nigeria for Western Africa and Zambia for Southern African countries.

During the course duration, students will produce television and film content that will be aired across MultiChoice platforms.