‘Murathe has no authority to speak on anyone’s behalf’ says Kabogo

A section of Central Kenya leaders have told off Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, for asking deputy president William Ruto to retire with president Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The leaders say Murathe has no authority to speak on behalf of anybody.

Former Kiambu governor, William Kabogo who is on record indicating William Ruto was not guaranteed to get the Mt. Kenya vote bloc in 2022, was the first to hit at Murathe for purporting to speak on behalf of Mt. Kenya voters.

On his twitter page, Kabogo said Murathe has no authority to speak on anyone’s behalf.

The DP’s close ally and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa expressed similar sentiments.

On Wednesday, Murathe who had attended the Maragoli Cultural festival in Vihiga County which was attended by top Luhya leaders disowned any existence of a pact in relation to the 2022 succession politics.

Murathe declared that Mt. Kenya community has never entered into a pre-election pact with any community or politician in Kenya.

“We Mt Kenya community don’t have an agreement with DP to support him in 2022, unless it was between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, he should prepare to go home”- said David Murathe.

Murathe said Jubilee was ready to work with the Luhya community ahead of the 2022 polls.

Amani party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula who have both declared their candidature in 2022, promised to work together as they exuded confidence that the community would produce the next President.