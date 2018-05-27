Muslim cleric urges youth to uphold discipline

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) has urged the youth to uphold discipline and guard against crime and immoral behaviour that could jeopardize their future.

CIPK Organising Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa noted that the future of the country lay with the youth asking them to desist from vices such as radicalisation, crime and drug and substance abuse.

Khalifa spoke at the Star of the Sea Community Hall in the company of Mombasa OCPD Eliud Arumba while addressing students from public schools across Mombasa.

He said CIPK in conjunction with the police has launched a peace caravan dubbed ‘Tuimarishe Amani Pwani’ aimed at preaching peace in the coastal city.

Sheikh Khalifa asked parents and guardians to help the youth with sound advice to help them make informed decisions in life.

Meanwhile, youth from Kajiado County have vowed to fight age sets and clanism that has over years hampered unity among the Maa community.

The youth under the Kajiado County Youth Alliance (KCYA) umbrella say countrywide unity cannot be attained if communities are still sharply divided among themselves.

Speaking during the swearing in of newly elected leaders of the association, the youth vowed to reach out to other youth in Maa community to embrace the initiative adding that they have what it takes to foster unity.

The newly elected chairman noted that the first agenda will be reaching out to those who lost in the election to invite them to work together.