Muslims leaders condemn Supreme Court’s ruling on Hijab

A section of Muslim leaders and parents from Isiolo County want the Supreme Court to review its ruling granting schools discretion on how Muslim learners should dress.

The leaders say the ruling by the apex court is not only discriminatory but contravenes their freedom of worship.

The Muslim leaders say the ruling violates their constitutional right to worship.

They have vowed not to have their girls put aside their Hijab saying it is against the Muslim faith.

Led by Isiolo Council of Imams and Preachers chair Hassan Bonaya, the religious leaders are calling for a review of the Supreme Court ruling.

During Thursday’s ruling on a petition filed by the Methodist Church of Kenya, the Supreme Court said every school has a right to determine its own dress code.

The decision was rendered by Justices David Maraga, Mohammed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndungu and Isaac Lenaola while Justice Jackton Ojwang dissented and supported the decision allowing the wearing of hijabs.

However, the apex court said its decision does not shut out Muslim students or parents completely as it only overturned the appeal on technicalities.

In September 2016, the appeal court overturned an earlier ruling by the High Court that had banned hijabs in public schools.

The three-judge bench said students should be allowed to wear religious items of clothing in addition to their specified school uniforms.