National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi says Kenya’s parliament has a lot to learn from the Chinese legislative system.

Speaking after a meeting with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang, Muturi said Chinese legislature has done well in incorporating the views of common citizens in policy formulations.

He said this even as it emerged that the Chinese delegation made a case for review of laws governing the local business environment.

Wang Yang who is on a four day tour of the country visited Parliament buildings, where he held bilateral talks with his host, the national assembly speaker Justin Muturi.

Wang and his delegation were here as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year when the Chinese National People’s Congress Speaker visited the country last year.

The CNPCC chairman’s visit is particularly aimed at advancing cooperation between Nairobi and Beijing as the Asian giant endeavors to boost development in Kenya through co-operation.

This mission appears to be taking shape.

Muturi disclosed that Kenya is benefiting from the ongoing relations.

He holds the view that Kenya’s parliament can also benefit from assimilating particular aspects of Chinese governance structure.

But part of the reason why the Chinese team, which also included prominent business people was here, according to Muturi, was to push for a review of laws regulating the business environment.

Wang and his team will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday where they are expected to hold talks on future joint projects between the two countries.