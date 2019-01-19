Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) football academy has received a sponsorship boost from a delegate from Israel government in a bid to help nurture talent within Mathare slums and its environs.

A delegate of twenty Israel nationals presented football jerseys, a pair of socks and bibs for coaches at the association’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Deputy Kenya Ambassador to Israel Eyal Savid reiterated that the Israel government will continue connecting youths with opportunities and provide guidance towards education and career opportunities not only in sports but in other fields.

MYSA which is a community development organization uses sports to engender broad social economic development.

The association hosts over 30,000 youths who take part in MYSA Sports activities and other community development programs.