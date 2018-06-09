Motorcycle operators within the Central Business District are demanding the release of 15 motorbikes that were impounded by the Nairobi County and security officers during a swoop on Saturday morning.

The operation is aimed at ridding the city of muggings and assault cases where assailants prefer to use motorcycles to perpetrate crime.

The operators are calling on the county government to stop the harassment and instead provide a designated parking bay for them.

Nairobi County officers and police officers mounted an operation to forcefully evict they riders from the Central Business District.

For close to two hours the operators engaged these officers in a game of hide and seek.

But the riders did not relent, they quickly re-grouped, accusing the county government of harassment. They questioned why they have not been given a designated parking bay.

Boda bodas seem to be the preferred choice of many Nairobi residents as they offer cheap services within the city centre, but to the county government they have been linked to cases of mugging, assault and stealing.

The decision to ban motorcycle operators from carrying to and from the city center is part of the operation dubbed “mulika” and is aimed at restoring sanity within the CBD.