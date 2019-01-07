Nairobi Education minister Janet Muthoni Ouko resigns

Nairobi County Executive in Charge of Education Janet Muthoni Ouko has resigned in the latest of resignations to hit the Nairobi county government.

Ouko who says she is leaving the county administration to pursue other interests has been in charge of the education, youth, sports, gender and social services docket.

Ouko who has served for one year and two months said she had already served Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with her resignation letter.

Addressing the press in her office Monday, she said she has resigned out of good will to pursue other interests adding that she had a good working relationship with the governor.

Ouko added that she was pleased with her performance during her time in office.

