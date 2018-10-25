Nairobi International Marathon takes place this Sunday

The 2018 Nairobi International Marathon will be held this Sunday in Nairobi with over 20,000 runners from all over the world expected to take part.

So far, close to 18000 runners globally have registered to take part in the annual event with the organisers expecting over 20,000 participant to register for the event set to be held this Sunday, in Nairobi.

This year’s race will start and end at the Processional Way at Uhuru Park since the traditional venue, the Nyayo national stadium is still under renovation.

Meanwhile, defending Champion Brimin Kiprotich Misoi has opted out of this year’s race, since he is preparing to take part in this year’s Athens marathon in Greece on the 11th of next month.

Misoi who won last year’s Nairobi marathon in a time of 2 hours 12 minutes and 39 seconds says he want to try his luck in Athens.

Valary Ayaibei who won the Beijing Marathon last month has confirmed she will defend her half marathon title.

Other athletes who have confirmed their participation are Eunice Chebet and Naomi Jepkorir Kipsanai.

Julius Kipyego Keter, who finished second at Hong Kong’s marathon last year and Edinburgh Marathon winner Julius Kiplagat Korir will grace the men’s marathon.