Nairobi Women’s Hospital to pay Ksh 54m to a minor

Nairobi Women’s Hospital has been ordered to pay 54 million shillings to a minor said to have suffered cerebral palsy due to negligence by the hospital’s medical staff at the time of his birth.

Justice Msagha Mbogholi further ordered the hospital to pay 800,000 shillings to his mother for the pain and suffering she underwent during labour.

In a ruling by the high court , Nairobi Women’s Hospital was found liable for a medical negligence at the hospital in 2007 during the birth of a child who developed complications.

Justice Mbogholi ruled that the child would not have suffered cerebral palsy or the mother subjected to pain and suffering should the medical staff at the hospital have given her proper attention.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The court instead ordered the hospital to reward the minor 54 million shillings which should be reasonably invested for his benefit with the mother receiving compensation of 800,000 shillings for the pain and suffering she underwent during labour.

In the case, Purity Kemunto had moved to court to sue the hospital over negligence arguing that medical staff at the hospital failed to give her son proper support.

Elsewhere, former Isiolo County Council clerk Maurice Ogolla is facing charges over alleged misuse of public resources.

Ogolla is accused of four counts of using his office to improperly confer a benefit by issuing appointment letters to four people on different dates in the 2013 before obtaining the requisite approval by the County Public Service Board.

He denied the charges and was released on a 400, 000 shillings bond in the case presented by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The magistrate directed the accused to produce before the court his medical report on 29th May when the case will be mentioned.

And two suspects were arraigned before a Makueni court with poaching related charges after they found with two pieces of elephant tusks worth 3.2 million shillings.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Damaris Karani, Wamba Muia and David Mutua denied the charges and were remanded at Emali police station pending the determination of their bail application on May 22.

According to the charge sheet, two were on Wednesday night arrested in Emali town by officers of the Kenya Wildlife Service following a tip off from members of the public.