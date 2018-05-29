Nakuru County gov’t seeks partnership in greening programme

The County Government of Nakuru is seeking partnerships in its ambitious greening programme in a bid to make it sustainable by the year 2030.

The County Director of Environment, Energy and Natural resources Muriithi Kiogora says the program is slowly gaining traction as schools are increasingly becoming active partners in the cause that seeks to plant and grow 1 million indigenous trees every year in arable areas of the County.

Speaking after a tree planting exercise at Shunem Girls High School Lanet in Nakuru, Kiogora says part of the greening program is to work with schools in the area to integrate tree planting and include it in the mainstream curriculum, a development he hopes will help inculcate the elusive tree planting and caring culture in generations to come.

Kiogora also cautioned herders against open grazing in the areas saying the activity remains illegal and perpetrators of the law will face punitive fines and jail terms not exceeding six months.

The Nakuru County Greening program was launched by Governor Lee Kinyanjui in March this year and seeks to surpass the set target of 1 million trees every year.

Nakuru, Molo, Naivasha and Gilgil towns have been earmarked to benefit from the first phase of the greening program which has also attracted support from the corporate community in the areas.