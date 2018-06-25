Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama denies corruption charges

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama was Monday charged at the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi following his arrest on Friday over a transaction involving a disputed piece of land.

Appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, the Nakuru West legislator denied the charges.

The charges include abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority, obtaining by false pretences and misleading detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was charged alongside his co-accused Kennedy Onkoba, who also denied the charges. Arama and his co-accused will spend another night in police custody after their bail ruling was pushed to Tuesday afternoon.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Corruption, Arama is accused of colluding with officers at the lands registry in Nakuru to unlawfully and deceitfully cause illegal registration and issuance of a certificate of lease.

On Sunday, drama unfolded outside Railways police station in Nakuru after supporters of detained Nakuru town West MP Samuel Arama stormed the facility demanding his release.

The legislator was forced to spend cold nights at the police cells after he was arrested on Friday over alleged 60 million shillings land fraud.

The scenes at the Railway police station in Nakuru on Sunday morning brought business in the town to standstill with the supporters of the MP saying his arrest is an attempt to settle political scores.

The protesters accused the police of attempting to intimidate their leader by denying him bond which is a constitutional right.

Earlier Nakuru town East MP David Gikaria had visited the MP acknowledging that efforts to secure his release had proved futile.

Meanwhile, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine other suspects have denied murder charges in relation to importation of 5,846,000 bags of substandard fertilizer.

The suspects were also charged with procurement of fake standardization sticker marks worth 882 Million shillings, aiding commissioning of felony, breach of trust and abuse of office.

The Prosecution led by Senior Assistant Director of public prosecution Alexander Muteti opposed their bail application arguing that the suspects would interfere with investigations, intimidate witnesses, and were also a flight risk.

The charges follow the importation of substandard sugar and fertilizer into the country.

The DPP Noordin Haji on Friday said investigations had revealed that KEBS officials were complicit in the importation of sub-standard fertilizer and fake import standardization mark (ISM) stickers.

According to the DPP, a company identified as OCP Kenya Ltd imported over 5 million kilograms of compound fertilizer, which upon two rounds of testing by KEBS was found to be substandard.

Ongwae and the top KEBS officials were arrested on Friday and are being in Muthaiga Police station.