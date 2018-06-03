Nandi, Kisumu County boundary dispute escalates

Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang’ is not relenting in his push to file a petition to the National Lands Commission (NLC) to alter its boundary with Kisumu County.

Sang has said despite opposition from their counterparts in Kisumu county, his government will forge ahead to file the petition to resolve the long standing boundary dispute, between Nandi and Kisumu counties.

Speaking in Eldoret during a women empowerment programme attended by women from his county, Sang said it was time the boundary dispute was taken away from the political platform to the constitutional and legal platform.

He said they have no intention of withdrawing the petition, because of opposition by leaders from Kisumu County, saying it was time leaders became courageous enough to depoliticize the boundary issue and take it through the constitution and legal frameworks.

Sang said the boundary dispute between Nandi and Kisumu Counties was a historical injustice that has bedeviled the region for more than 50 years, “the boundary issue has caused flare-ups and conflict, lasting almost 50 years,” said the governor.

This issue, he added has been used by politicians every election period to get votes, but after the elections no leader wants to deal with it and it keeps on recurring.

Sang who was accompanied by his deputy Dr. Yulita Chebotip Cheruiyot asked Kisumu county leaders to stop whipping up emotions along the region, and allow the petition to run through the legal process.

“In Nandi county we believe in the rule of the law that is why we have captured this boundary issue and placed it under a legal process supported by the constitution and expect our brothers in Kisumu to also respect the rule of law”.

He said instead of running to the public to whip up emotions, he expected his neighbors to present their defense or counter petition, once Nandi County finally pushes and tables its petition before NLC.

The youthful governor dismissed assertions by some leaders that he was too young to appreciate the boundary problem, “I want to tell them that some of them are too old to appreciate and prescribe a solution to a problem they created”.

“You cannot use the same thinking to provide a solution to a problem, using the same thinking that created the problem,” he asserted adding “if we continue to bury our heads in the sand, we will continue to have recurrence of these challenges and conflicts around the border”.

He also dismissed fears that the petition would open up old wounds, saying unless the dispute was dealt with, it will remain a thorny issue for many years to come.

He said he was confident that once the law has been fully followed, NLC will adjudicate on the matter and accept whatever outcome that will be arrived at.

“If we win or not, it will be the outcome of a constitutionally supported process, we will respect and abide by the determination”, said Sang.