NASA Mps join DP Ruto on development tour of Coast region

More than 20 Members of Parliament from the National Super Alliance (NASA) joined Deputy President William Ruto during a development tour of Coast region.

Speaking at the Jomvu Primary School grounds in Mombasa County, attended by Mr Ruto, the legislators vowed to back the Government for the sake of improving the people’s lives.

Mr Ruto launched the construction work on the Jomvu-Rabai road that will cost Sh 1billion in a programmer that will see the region benefit from roads worth Sh70billion in three years.

The leaders praised the recent meeting between president Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga, saying it will greatly help unite the country and end politics associated with the last General Election.

The MPs were Suleiman Dori (Msamweni), Michael Kingi (Kilifi South), Abdulsamad Shariff (Mvita), Buya Hiribae (Galole), Owen Mbaya (Kilifi North), David Muthama (Lamu West) and Ali Sheriff (Lamu East) were present.

Others were Christine Zawadi (nominated), Asha Mohammed (Mombasa), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), William Kamoti (Rabai), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Issa Juma Boy (Kwale), Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Ali Mbogo Ali (Kisauni), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Omar Mwinyi (Likoni), Mohammed Faki (Mombasa), Steward Madzayo (Kilifi), Getrude Mwanyanje (Kilifi) and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Charles Kanyi (Starehe) and Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta).

“We want to assure you that following the meeting between President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, we are now ready to work together and embrace the Governmnet’s Big Four agenda,” said Mr Dori.

Mr Mlolwa said time for politics of NASA and Jubilee was over.

“We are here to support the Government so that our people can realize development. Politics of which parties we belong to is over,” the Voi MP said.

Mr Twalib praised the Government for serving Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said the coast region was now totally behind President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

The leaders said the close working relations between the Jubilee and the Opposition will now bring to an end politics related to the last General Election.

The leaders thanked Jubilee for its commitment to improve the welfare of all Kenyans, saying it has done much in five years compared to the previous regimes in infrastructure development and issuing of title deeds.

“As NASA leaders, we are now ready and prepared to support the Government in actualizing its Big Four agenda in our respective areas,” said Mr Mbaya.

The Deputy President said it was now time for leaders to put aside matters of the last General Election and focus on service delivery.

“The meeting between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga put to rest matters of the last General Election. It is now time we focus our energies on issues of development,” said Mr Ruto.

“It is time to serve 45 million Kenyans by providing them good roads, connecting them to electricity and ensuring good roads for them. We should have new paradigm shift for our country,” added Mr Ruto.

The Deputy President said the Government was ready to work with all elected leaders irrespective of their political affiliations, saying matters of development have nothing to do with political parties

He said: “We all must agree that matters of politics and elections are now behind us. We should focus on food security, access to healthcare and how our youths can get jobs. We must close ranks and work together.”

He said the Government will use Sh 25billion to construct a bridge that will link the South Coast and Mombasa County to ease congestion at the Likoni Ferry.