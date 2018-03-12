NASA suspends People’s Assembly forums after unity talks

The opposition National Super Alliance has suspended the People’s Assembly forums following talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

The People’s Assembly organizing committee says the decision is meant to give the two leaders room to actualize their agenda.

The rare meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga and a firm handshake to cement the new found unity seems to be bearing fruits.

On Monday, members of the People’s Assembly Steering Committee suspended the Peoples Assemblies following the Friday announcement of Truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

NASA strategist David Ndii said their move became necessary after their leader Raila Odinga signed a memorandum with President Kenyatta in a move that has kicked off the process of uniting the country.

Speaking at Okoa Kenya secretariat, Ndii however maintained that the opposition coalition NASA will not hesitate to resume its push for reforms should the deal between the 2 leaders end in a breach.

The People’s Assembly was launched by Odinga last year after he disputed the 2 presidential elections held in August and October 2017.

At least 14 Counties had passed the People’s Assembly bill in respective counties among them Kwale, Busia, Siaya, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisumu, Hioma Bay, Migori, Makueni and Kilifi County Assemblies.

In Nairobi County, the ODM wing has welcomed the unity calls and urged the other co-principals to join in the process of uniting the country.