National broadcaster KBC dominates KUZA awards

Written By: Emily Kay
168

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation scooped a total of 8 awards
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Information and Communications Technology Cabinet Secretary  Joe Mucheru has defended the computer misuse and cybercrimes law saying it is meant to tame cyber bullies.

Mucheru who was speaking at the 2nd KUZA awards said the government is committed to uphold the constitutional rights of its people and the law is not targeted at a section of Kenya.

Also Read  Probe widens after Trump 'spy' tweets

During the award the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation scooped a total of 8 awards out of 19.

The awards hosted by the Communications Authority of Kenya were launched last year as a strategy to push broadcasters to strive for quality services and compliance with regulatory standards.

Also Read  Nokia 3 to receive Android Oreo software update

KBC scooped a total of 8 awards in the event among them the children Programming Award, First runners-up and My Kenyan Story Award, First runners-up.

Meanwhile, the national Assembly’s ICT committee’s says it working out ways to ensure that the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is financially independent and does not receive money from the exchequer.

Also Read  Nokia 3 to receive Android Oreo software update

The committee which met the ICT CS Jos Mucheru in Mombasa said this will part of reforms it will be pushing once the new board is in place.

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
margaretkalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR