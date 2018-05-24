National broadcaster KBC dominates KUZA awards

Information and Communications Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has defended the computer misuse and cybercrimes law saying it is meant to tame cyber bullies.

Mucheru who was speaking at the 2nd KUZA awards said the government is committed to uphold the constitutional rights of its people and the law is not targeted at a section of Kenya.

During the award the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation scooped a total of 8 awards out of 19.

We won a total of seven awards at the just concluded KUZA Broadcasting Awards, thank you very much for your continued support. #KuzaAwards2018Winners ^JL pic.twitter.com/nvQ3yOD5JF Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 24, 2018

The awards hosted by the Communications Authority of Kenya were launched last year as a strategy to push broadcasters to strive for quality services and compliance with regulatory standards.

KBC scooped a total of 8 awards in the event among them the children Programming Award, First runners-up and My Kenyan Story Award, First runners-up.

Meanwhile, the national Assembly’s ICT committee’s says it working out ways to ensure that the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is financially independent and does not receive money from the exchequer.

The committee which met the ICT CS Jos Mucheru in Mombasa said this will part of reforms it will be pushing once the new board is in place.