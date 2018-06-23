National Employment Authority decries lack of funding

Inadequate human resource and funding have been cited as the major challenges facing the National Employment Authority.

Authority’s Chairperson Winnie Pertet says the delay in categorization and classification of the government body has affected its operations as well as recruitment of necessary staff.

The national Employment Authority was established in April 2016 by an act of Parliament to replace the National Employment Bureau with its key mandate being to advise on formulation of employment policies and strategies for national and county governments.

But the endeavors appear to have failed to produce the desired results with authority’s board member Jefferson Kariuki calling for broad consensus and participation by all stakeholders for the Authority to realize its objectives.

Kariuki saying the Authority has proposed intensive capacity building in order to address the challenges facing the country in dealing with unemployment that includes the formulation of a framework for employment creation.

The authority has already drafted the national internship policy and internship guidelines to guide in training domestic workers as well as streamlining of registration and vetting private employment agencies.