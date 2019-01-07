National Police Service goes digital

Written By: Collins Anampiu
The National Police Service Monday launched the full digitisation of policing services.

The event took place at Hon Karisa Maitha Memorial Grounds in Kilifi County presided over by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.

Speaking when he launched National Police Service Information Management System, Dr Matiang’i said the government wants to ensure that the management of police operations are fully digitized.

He also said the digital system will promote transparency and accountability in police promotions and transfers.

Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said that his ministry will ensure that all government offices are fibre connected by the end of the year.

He said by digitising the country, loss of information will become a thing of the past.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the digitized system will enable the police service to be responsive in their delivery of service.

Details about police officers that are supposed to be keyed into the new system are their personal details which include their training, when they were recruited, career progress, deployment and family records.

Currently, all the records are kept in manual files, which, according to the Interior ministry, are prone to tampering and loss

