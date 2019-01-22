National roll out of Huduma Halisi Campaign launched

The Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Prof. Margaret Kobia has Tuesday launched the Huduma Halisi Campaign.

Huduma Halisi which means honest public service is a continental campaign spearheaded by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to recognise, laud and celebrate public servants who offer public service with commitment, devotion and selflessness.

The Campaign is an offshoot of the African Union’s 2018 theme, Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.

It is premised on the recognition that for Africa to transform, there must be efficiency in delivery of public service and citizen engagement.

The campaign aims to enhance efficiency in service delivery by instilling public service values and principles in public officers and institutions. Specifically, the campaign highlights and promotes Integrity, Accountability and Transparency.

The campaign was launched at the African Union Heads of State and Government Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania in June 2018 where it was agreed that the campaign would be rolled out in all the African Union member states. Kenya was selected by UNECA as the country for the pilot launch in the region. In Kenya, the campaign is intended to interface with and leverage on the ongoing efforts to improve Kenya’s public service and to augment H.E. the President’s fight against corruption with a view of promoting the ethos of transparency, trust and accountability in the delivery of public service by public servants.

The Huduma Halisi Campaign will be kicked off by Co-Champions who will be unveiled during the launch ceremony.

The Co-Champions will work under the stewardship of the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender Affairs where they will serve as the face of the campaign and will be responsible for disseminating the campaign’s core message.

The public will have the opportunity to share their experience with public service through recognizing and celebrating public servants who offer exemplary service and to call out those who undermine the integrity of public service using tools that will enable them to provide feedback.