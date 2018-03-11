National Rugby sevens qualifies for HSBC quarter finals

National Rugby sevens team qualified for the HSBC World series Canada sevens round quarter finals after finishing in the second position in pool C.

The team will play against England Sunday night.

The innocent Simiyu charges opened the Canada sevens campaign with a 14-7 victory against France.

It was France who went ahead with a converted try from J.P Barraque but converted efforts from Sammy Oliech and Oscar Ouma secured the result for Innocent Simiyu’s charges.

The Kenya team hammered Spain 43-0 points in the second pool match before losing 24-21 to Fiji.

Kenya were first to put points on the board with a try from Collins Injera, Fiji followed with two tries from Kalione Nasako and Eroni Sau.

12-7 to Fiji going into the second half, it was Kenya who responded first with a try from Eden Agero within 19 seconds.

Fiji answered with two more tries, from Amenoni Nasilasila and Mesulame Kunavula but Kenya responded in the last seconds of the match with a try from Jefferey Oluoch but even with the boot of Samuel Oliech it wasn’t enough to catch Fiji and the game ended 24-21 with both sides going through to the Cup quarter-finals.

