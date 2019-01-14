New EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak vows to fight corruption

Written By: Samuel Musita
Directorate of Criminal Investigations-Kenya Director, George Kinoti, together with DPP Noordin Haji, accompanied the new Ethics & Anti-Corruption CEO Maj. Twalib Mbarak to his swearing in Ceremony. The trio vowed to jointly fight corruption.
The New Ethics  and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer  Twalib Mbarak has vowed to use the resources available to tackle impactful investigations, conduct a comprehensive audit of cases with a view to prioritize investigations based on factors such as the value of the subject matter, personalities involved and public interest.

According to Mbarak, he will need the support of all stakeholders, particularly the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Media sector and Citizens in general to effectively execute his mandate.

He has also promised to build the intelligence capabilities and undercover operations in order to use information not only for reactive purposes but to improve knowledge on emerging threats and to identify proactive investigative lines.

He further emphasized on the need to ensure expeditious completion of investigations by reviewing the processes and unblock any procedural bottlenecks that prevent EACC from working effectively.

He spoke immediately after being sworn in by Supreme Court President and Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi.

