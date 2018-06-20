New envoys urged to promote partnerships, trade and investment for Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday urged 13 newly appointed envoys to promote friendly, broad and solid partnerships with all the countries they have been accredited to.

He told the new ambassadors and High Commissioners to go beyond the routine diplomatic relations and seek greater opportunities that create jobs and training opportunities for the youth and greater markets for value-added agricultural commodities from Kenya.

President Kenyatta told the new diplomats to leverage on their knowledge and understanding of our country to promote the Big Four agenda that focuses on manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security.

The Head of State spoke at State House, Nairobi where he hosted the new envoys to a luncheon before bidding them farewell to their new stations.

“I expect a great deal from you to achieve our agenda. We expect much more than the routine diplomatic relations. I expect results that are better,” the President told the new ambassadors.

He added: ‘You are the voice of our country through engagements that promote good partnerships in trade, investment and the blue economy,”

The President told the new ambassador-designate to Belgium Prof, Jacob Kaimenyi to ensure Kenya retains the big market it enjoys within the European Union.

Turning to Cuba whose 100 specialist doctors have already arrived in the country, the President told ambassador-designate Anthony Muchiri to continue the ongoing partnership to enable training of more Kenyan doctors in the Island nation.

The President told the new envoys to Netherlands and France , Lawrence Lenayapa and Prof Judy Wakhungu respectively to seek greater partnerships with their respective countries of accreditation over the blue economy initiative and which Kenya will be host an international conference later in the year.

The President said France also remains Kenya’s great partner in the green Energy sector and told Prof. Wakhungu to pursue further partnerships with the same zeal she used to eradicate the menace on plastics when she served as Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

He told the new High Commissioner to New Delhi Willy Bett to use his huge knowledge and skills in Agriculture to open the Indian market for Kenya’s products, training for the youth and value addition for our agricultural commodities.

On her part, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma noted that the new ambassadors had been taken through vetting and training and she was confident they would deliver on the objectives and pursue national interests expected of them.

“We expect you to promote, project and protect Kenya’s national interest all the time. In your endeavor to build mutually beneficial ties and strategic partnerships, you are expected to preserve the dignity and honour of your homeland,” the CS told the diplomats.

The other High Commissioners were Kiema Kilonzo ( Uganda), Dr. Willy Machage (Nigeria), Mohammed Shidiye ( Botswana) and Dan Kazungu (Tanzania).

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Cleopa Mailu will represent Kenya at the UN-Geneva as a Permanent Representative, Dr.Hassan Wario at UN-Vienna as the ambassador designate and Richard Ekai as the new ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador Phyllis Kandie proceeds to Paris as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.