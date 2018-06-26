New record productivity performance set at the Port of Mombasa

The Port of Mombasa has registered a new record performance in container operations following the discharge of 3872 TEUS in less than eight hours.

The record was set by Container vessel Livorno at berth no. 17 on Sunday during the second shift by registering 1204 gross moves exceeding the previous record of 1117 gross moves registered by MV Ever Dynamic.

She also registered an average of 140 gross moves per hour to beat MV Ever Dynamic’s recent 129 gross moves per hour and MV Kota Lambai’s record of 82 gross moves per hour.

Gross moves per hour is a maritime productivity term that defines the total container movement (on loading, offloading and repositioning) divided by the number of hours for which the vessel is at berth. The new record is an improvement of 8% from the prior record at the Mombasa Port set a week ago.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Liberian flagged vessel has a length overall of 261 m, a breadth of 32m, deadweight of 50689 tonnes, gross tonnage of 39906 and a draught of 10m.

Head of Container Operations Edward Opiyo has attributed the improved performance to well coordinated operations and motivated workforce.

He also credited the success to adequate utilization of resources which included the use of 16 Terminal Tractors, three Ship to Shore gantry cranes and dedicated yard equipment.

Opiyo further said that Yard fluidity has contributed to the record breaking saying such feats could be surpassed if the right measures are in place for the workers.

“This is the record that has surpassed all the records in the history of the Port of Mombasa. The first sling commenced at 1540 hours and by 2300 hours she had done 1204 TEUs. The team is motivated and that is why we are now able to maintain the window of each vessel,” said Opiyo.

He added that currently every vessel at the Port finishes at an average of 40 gross moves per hour.

Tell Us What You Think