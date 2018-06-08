New vaccine against cow lung disease launched

Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization has launched a new livestock vaccine against cow lung disease.

The new vaccine is expected to hit the agro-vet shelves next year as KALRO seeks more funds for commercialization.

Diseases cost livestock farmers billions of shillings annually with the lung disease accounting for the highest deaths among the animals.

The new vaccine can withstand harsh transportation environment compared to current one which requires low temperatures.

The vaccine is expected to retail at 6 shillings per dose with KALRO expecting the price to further reduce once production increases.

KALRO estimates commercialization of the vaccine to cost close to 600 million shillings calling for more partners to help fund the project

The new vaccine will be distributed across, Uganda, Burundi, Sudan and UAE once it is commercialized.