No funds for students not on Nemis, warns Ministry

Students whose details are not captured on the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) will not benefit from free education funds.

The Ministry of Education says it has not sent capitation to 300,000 students, noting schools had not uploaded their details on NEMIS, an online data capture, and retrieval system.

“We shall not disburse any capitation to students whose details schools have not put on NEMIS,” Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang.

He said the Ministry has so far disbursed Ksh 30billion to 3,000 schools to take care of 2.6million students whose details had been captured on NEMIS.

He said some 500 schools had not provided student details on NEMIS.

He said Ksh30billion is for Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) and Ksh3billion is for Free Primary Education (FPE).

He said the disbursement of FDSE funds were transmitted through the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) unlike in the past when the Ministry relied on the information Principals of secondary schools provided.

He said all students in secondary schools have a Birth Certificate which is the basis for registration on NEMIS, saying all students who sat for KCPE provided a Birth Certificate as a condition for registration by Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Dr. Kipsang made the remarks Tuesday at Ngong Township Primary School in Ngong town after inspecting the effectiveness of the delivery of the Competence Based Curriculum in grade II at the school.

He had earlier inspected the status of Form I admission in Oloolaiser High School within Ngong town.