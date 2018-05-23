Nokia 3 to receive Android Oreo software update

Home of Nokia Phones (HMD) Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced that the Nokia 3 Smartphone will begin to receive the Android Oreo™ software update on Wednesday.

With Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 already updated to the latest version of Android, Nokia smartphones will continue to deliver a secure and up-to-date Android experience.

The new software will include Picture-in-Picture mode, 60 new emojis as well as an optimized battery usage by limiting background app use.

Gopher Ogembo, Business Manager, East Africa, HMD Global, said that each update is refined by the Nokia phones beta labs programme, which has over 50,000 members since its launch last year.

“It is designed to give early adopters a voice in how we shape our offerings. We have a great community of Nokia phone enthusiasts and their passion and feedback have been a major factor in helping us to update our fans’ devices consistently and rapidly with the experience they want, across all price points,” he added.

With Google zero touch enrolment, a feature first introduced in Android OreoTM, organisations can deploy a Nokia smartphone with enterprise mobility management settings pre-configured.

The phones can be configured online and drop-shipped to employees so that they can start using their Nokia phones right out of the box.

All Nokia smartphones with Android OreoTM from Nokia 3 and up support zero touch enrolment.