The nominee list for Influential Young Kenyans includes familiar names such as Larry Madowo, Khaligraph Jones and Brian Mbunde
This list of 100 nominees for most influential young Kenyans is compiled by Avance media and showcases an interesting array of individuals who carry sway with young Kenyans. The list also paints a picture of what Kenya’s future might look like.
The Most Influential Young Kenyans initiative is an annual award and ranking scheme for young Kenyan Achievers between 15-40 years, spearheaded by Avance Media a social enterprise and Jagari Designs in partnership with various Organisations.
All individuals who feature on this list must be Kenyan, 15 – 40 years old, have been active in a particular category for 2 years, have public evidence of impact and be able to inspire other young people with his/her work.
The 2016 list of influential nominees included Churchill, Boniface Mwangi, Lupita Nyong’o, Larry Madowo, Sharon Mundia and Diana Opoti to mention a few.
Here are the nominees for 2018 in the categories of Media, Lifestyle and Entertainment. Voting is currently ongoing.
Media
- Amina Rabar
- Anne Kiguta
- Betty Kyallo
- Davidson Ngibuini
- DJ Mo
- Joey Muthengi
- Larry Madowo
- Mwalimu Rachel
- Timothy Otieno
Entertainment
Brenda Wairimu- Actress
Fena Gitu- Musician
George Kimani- Comedian
Khaligraph Jones- Musician
King Kaka- Musician
Njugush- Comedian
Nyashinski- Musician
Octopizzo -Musician
Raymond Karago- Actor
Seth Gor –Comedian
Lifestyle
Adam Maina- Social Media Influencer
Brian Mbunde- Brand Influencer
Enos Olik- Video Director
Lucia Musau – Blogger
Sharon Mundia- Blogger
Mike Muthiga- Fat Boy Animations
Natalie Tewa- Vlogger
Silvia Njoki – Blogger
Victor Matara- Blogger
Xtian Dela- Blogger
To see the nominees under the categories of Business, Law and Governance, Science and Technology, Personal Development and Academia, Leadership and civil society, Social Enterprise and Philanthropy and Sport, kindly visit the Avance Media website.