The nominee list for Influential Young Kenyans includes familiar names such as Larry Madowo, Khaligraph Jones and Brian Mbunde

This list of 100 nominees for most influential young Kenyans is compiled by Avance media and showcases an interesting array of individuals who carry sway with young Kenyans. The list also paints a picture of what Kenya’s future might look like.

The Most Influential Young Kenyans initiative is an annual award and ranking scheme for young Kenyan Achievers between 15-40 years, spearheaded by Avance Media a social enterprise and Jagari Designs in partnership with various Organisations.

All individuals who feature on this list must be Kenyan, 15 – 40 years old, have been active in a particular category for 2 years, have public evidence of impact and be able to inspire other young people with his/her work.

The 2016 list of influential nominees included Churchill, Boniface Mwangi, Lupita Nyong’o, Larry Madowo, Sharon Mundia and Diana Opoti to mention a few.

Here are the nominees for 2018 in the categories of Media, Lifestyle and Entertainment. Voting is currently ongoing.

Media

Amina Rabar

Anne Kiguta

Betty Kyallo

Davidson Ngibuini

DJ Mo

Joey Muthengi

Larry Madowo

Mwalimu Rachel

Timothy Otieno

Entertainment

Brenda Wairimu- Actress

Fena Gitu- Musician

George Kimani- Comedian

Khaligraph Jones- Musician

King Kaka- Musician

Njugush- Comedian

Nyashinski- Musician

Octopizzo -Musician

Raymond Karago- Actor

Seth Gor –Comedian

Lifestyle

Adam Maina- Social Media Influencer

Brian Mbunde- Brand Influencer

Enos Olik- Video Director

Lucia Musau – Blogger

Sharon Mundia- Blogger

Mike Muthiga- Fat Boy Animations

Natalie Tewa- Vlogger

Silvia Njoki – Blogger

Victor Matara- Blogger

Xtian Dela- Blogger

To see the nominees under the categories of Business, Law and Governance, Science and Technology, Personal Development and Academia, Leadership and civil society, Social Enterprise and Philanthropy and Sport, kindly visit the Avance Media website.

