NSE unveils mobile app to offer market info

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has launched a mobile app that will allow investors online trading.

NSE hopes the new app will increase access to market information besides attracting the youth to fully participate in the capital markets.

Capital markets stakeholders are calling for more innovations in the sector to ensure more Kenyans participate in the markets.

ICT authority acting CEO John Sergon says, modern innovation in the capital markets sector will attract more youths to embrace the capital markets that has been predominantly dominated by the older generation.

Innovators were challenged to leverage on the increased mobile phone and internet penetration to develop e-platforms that will boost financial inclusivity by making it easier for investors and brokers to link.

They urged small and medium businesses to take advantage of the new NSE platform to showcase their portfolio to attract both local and international investors.

The new app will allow users to follow the NSE proceedings live besides offering market information and securities trading in real time.