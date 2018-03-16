Number of Ethiopian refugees in Kenya rises to over 9,000

Written By: Lynace Mwashighadi
Humanitarian agencies are warning of refugee crisis in Moyale following an influx of refugees from Ethiopia.

The number which stood at only 8,500 has now almost hit the 10-thousand mark as members of the Oromo community from the neighboring country flee what they claim is a crackdown by the Ethiopian military.

Makeshift camps have been established at  Dambala and in  Sololo  to  provide  temporary shelter  for the displaced.

The influx of refugees from Ethiopia now has area leaders concerned.

The number said to be increasing by the day with average of over 500 people crossing the border to the Kenyan side every day in the last three days.

The county government of Marsabit has been on site providing food and water to the refugees.

Displaced persons are currently concentrated in Sessi, Sololo, Somare, Cifa/Butiye, Dambala Fachana regions while others have integrated with the host community.

Efforts to set up transitional shelters for screening purposes are also on the works.

Mass nutrition screening is currently ongoing to establish the nutritional status of children under five years, pregnant and lactating women.

The prevailing situation in the makeshift camps continues to be of concern with fears that children may be susceptible to infections, especially with the onset of rains.

Integrated medical outreaches have been conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Kenya Red Cross Society, Concern Worldwide and Beyond Zero Initiative.

The Kenya Red Cross Society IS providing the much-needed humanitarian support especially through food and non-food items, integrated medical outreaches health education and sanitation.

The refugees mainly from Oromia area of Ethiopia are said to be running away from a military crackdown.

