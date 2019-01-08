Nyandarua police probe death of family of five in house fire

Police have launched investigations into the tragic death of five family members in Nyandarua County.

The five reportedly died after a fire gutted their house in Geta-bushi area, Kipipiri Constituency while they were asleep.

The victims were a man, his 35-year-old wife, their son aged 12, nine-year-old daughter and a three-month-old baby.

Officers from Miharati police station arrived at the scene and took the charred remains of the victims to a nearby mortuary. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, patients at JM Kariuki Memorial Hospital in Nyandarua County are accusing the hospital’s management of neglect.

They claim a number of patients are forced to share beds and at times there are no nurses to attend to expectant women in the maternity wing.

Patients who sought anonymity claim neglect is the norm at the maternity wing as the hospital is understaffed and lacks sufficient amenities.

A nurse who sought anonymity claimed the hospital was under-staffed and the overwhelmed Maternity Wing was the most affected.

The JM Kariuki Memorial Hospital has one maternity ward which caters to all expectant mothers referred from health centres and dispensaries from Nyandarua North region.

When sought for comments the hospital management was unreachable.