NYS investigator dropped following association with suspects

A lead investigator in the alleged National Youth Service (NYS) scam has been removed from the case following claims that he was a business associate with one of the suspects and had been making deals with the suspects.

This comes as the fate of NYS suspects seeking to be released on bail will be known next Tuesday.

The suspects appealed the decision of the magistrates’ court to have them remain in custody pending the hearing and determination of the court.

They argued the Magistrate violated their constitutional right in denying them bail.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In the meantime, Youth Affairs PS Lilian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among the 42 suspects waiting to know their fate on the 19th of this month.

Arguing before Justice Edwing Ong’udi the defense and prosecution lawyers made their final submissions on whether the suspects should be granted their freedom.

The suspects in challenging the magistrate court decision to deny them bail argued they are innocent until proven guilty.

The office of the DPP objecting to their bail application, argues there is sufficient evidence implicating them and their release might prejudice the case.

The suspects are facing multiple counts among them abuse of office, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, fraudulent acquisition of public property and failure to comply with applicable procedures.

They were denied bail by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on June 5th who ruled that the gravity of their charges and its impact to the economy is a compelling reason for them to remain in custody.