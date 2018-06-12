NYS scam: CS Kariuki, Kobia skip PAC summons

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and her Public Service counterpart Margaret Kobia Tuesday morning failed to appear before the Public Accounts PAC- committee probing Ksh9 billion National Youth Service scandal.

The two were set to appear to shed more light on the scandal that dates back to 2016 when Ms Kariuki was the CS in charge of NYS before moving to her current docket.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi confirmed to have received a letter of apology from CS Kariuki regretting her absence and her willingness to appear before the committee.

Wandayi said that the committee would deliberate before coming up with another date.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Anti-corruption court has denied all the accused persons involved in the scam bail and directed they be remanded until their trial is concluded since their offences are grave and affect the nation’s economy.

The High Court is set to rule on bail applications by suspects on Tuesday next week.

The suspects who include government officers, business people and company bosses are facing multiple counts among them abuse of office, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, fraudulent acquisition of public property and failure to comply with applicable procedures.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretaries in the ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Sofia Kwekwe and Julius Muia appeared before the committee but were sent away by PAC for giving shallow responses regarding the audit queries.

The two are on the spot for spending Ksh1.9 billion shillings that was not budgeted for.