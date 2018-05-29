NYS scam suspects plead not guilty

299

They risk a fine of up to Ksh58 million or a 10 year jail term if convicted.
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Over 20 suspects arrested in connection with the Ksh9 billion candal at the National Youth Service were arraigned in court to answer to graft charges.

Youth affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbugua Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among the suspects facing charges for abuse of office and conspiracy to commit economic crimes through corruption.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas  Ogot, Youth affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbugua Omollo was charged with five counts including, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, abuse of office and fraudulently making payments for goods not supplied.

Also Read  AG challenges EACC to prioritise fight against corruption

According to the charge sheet Lilian Omollo being the PS used her office to improperly approve payment of Ksh28 million to a private company for goods that were not delivered.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

The offence committed between 1 Jan 2015 and 21 March 2017.

The same charges were levelled against NYS Director General Richard Ndubai who is accused of illegally paying Ksh28 million shillings to Ameri Trade  Limited for goods not supplied.

Also Read  20 arrested in NYS scam, 34 being sought by police

At least 10 business entities alleged to have benefited from fraudulent payment of funds from NYS were also charged.

The suspects denied all the charges preferred against them by the prosecution

They risk a fine of up to Ksh58 million or a 10 year jail term if convicted.

The prosecution wants the court to issue warrant of arrest against NYS suspects who failed to appear in court.

The charges include fraud, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit corruption.

More suspects are expected to be presented in court once the Directorate of Criminal Investigations completes its investigations.

Also Read  NYS Scam: Two malls among assets set for recovery

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is opposing the release of suspects on bail.

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR