NYS scam suspects plead not guilty

Over 20 suspects arrested in connection with the Ksh9 billion candal at the National Youth Service were arraigned in court to answer to graft charges.

Youth affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbugua Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among the suspects facing charges for abuse of office and conspiracy to commit economic crimes through corruption.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogot, Youth affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbugua Omollo was charged with five counts including, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, abuse of office and fraudulently making payments for goods not supplied.

According to the charge sheet Lilian Omollo being the PS used her office to improperly approve payment of Ksh28 million to a private company for goods that were not delivered.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The offence committed between 1 Jan 2015 and 21 March 2017.

The same charges were levelled against NYS Director General Richard Ndubai who is accused of illegally paying Ksh28 million shillings to Ameri Trade Limited for goods not supplied.

At least 10 business entities alleged to have benefited from fraudulent payment of funds from NYS were also charged.

The suspects denied all the charges preferred against them by the prosecution

They risk a fine of up to Ksh58 million or a 10 year jail term if convicted.

The prosecution wants the court to issue warrant of arrest against NYS suspects who failed to appear in court.

The charges include fraud, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit corruption.

More suspects are expected to be presented in court once the Directorate of Criminal Investigations completes its investigations.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is opposing the release of suspects on bail.

The suspects plead not guilty to several corruption offenses

.@ODPP_KE opposes release of suspects on bail — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) May 29, 2018