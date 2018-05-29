NYS Scam: Two malls among assets set for recovery

Two malls under construction along Kangundo road in Nairobi are among assets set for recovery by the government as it widens its net on beneficiaries of the National Youth Service scandal.

The multi-million malls are said to be a property of a senior NYS official who has since been arrested.

Already a team is said to be profiling such buildings after tracking the money trail on the Khs9 billion scandal.

The Director of public prosecution is in the record saying that the State will recover property owned by individuals widely mentioned in the scam and their bank accounts will be frozen.

Among the property targeted are the suspects’ houses, plots, cars and other personal property said to have been by the illicit brews.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has called on investigative agencies to go full swing and have those implicated in the latest NYS scandal face justice in court.

Addressing the press at Parliament buildings today, Duale said the war against corruption must continue relentlessly and culprits held accountable.

He said parliament will always endeavor to support the fight against corruption. Duale urged the investigative agencies, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the auditor-general as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions to be professional in their work if the country is to win the war on graft, and realize meaningful development.

Duale also challenged the opposition to join forces with the government to ensure that the war on graft is won.

Duale made the comments as Public Service and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo Omollo and National Youth Service Director- General Richard Ndubai among others were arraigned in court over the loss from the NYS coffers.