NYS scandal: Prosecution vows to seek maximum penalties

The trial of the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal case resumed Monday at the Milimani law courts before trial magistrate Peter Ooko.

In the opening statement the prosecution gave an account of how the suspects evaded tax and got payments of over 60 million shillings for goods and services not rendered with the help of NYS staff.

The Prosecution led by Vera Khamisi vowed to seek maximum penalties for those who will be found culpable.

Khamisi said the Ksh.60 million is just a tip of the Ksh.8 billion which was siphoned from the National Youth Service coffers for goods not delivered with the assistance of the accused persons who were public officers in the State Department of Public Service and Youth.

The case is against former PS Lilian Omollo and 33 other suspects after the charge sheet was amended and 11 suspects’ acquitted by the DPP for lack of evidence.

The 33 through their lawyer argued that the charges against them are malicious and were taken to court as a result of bowing to public pressure.

The case continues on Tuesday.

