World and Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and little known Kibiwot Kandie produced a stellar performance to win the 38th edition of the Kenya Defence Forces cross country championship held at Kahawa Garrison.

Defending champion Hellen Obiri came into the race focused to extend her dominance in long distance running.

Obiri made her intentions clear from the onslaught easily controlling the race that had a large number of debutants.

Hellen Obiri stayed in the leading pack alongside Irene Kamais, Deborah Samum and Dorcas Kimeli and broke away with two laps to go to cross the line in 32 minutes 19.5 seconds.

Irene Kamais came in second while Deborah Samum settled for third position. 23yr old debutant Kibiwot Kandie stunned many when he bagged the men’s title.

Kandie clocked 28 minutes 55.7 seconds relegating Lawi Komen and Vedic Cheruiyot to second and third positions respectively.

In mixed relay, Kahawa emerged victorious ahead of Mtongwe and Nanyuki who came in second and third respectively.

Finally, Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has had her doping ban doubled to eight years after being found guilty by the IAAF of providing false information while defending herself against her initial sanction.

Sumgong was initially banned for four years by Kenya’s anti-doping agency (ADAK) in 2017 after testing positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO).

The 34-year-old, who became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic marathon gold at the Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, said she had been injected with EPO by an “impostor” during a doctors’ strike in Kenya.

That claim was rejected as “not authentic” by the disciplinary tribunal of international athletics’ governing body (IAAF).

Accordingly, Sumgong is now banned until April 3, 2025, although she has the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.